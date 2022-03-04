Why is the world up in arms with Ukraine and Vladimir Putin? Since the ’60s the United States has waged war under false pretenses, left countries in shambles, killed millions, committed atrocities and no one was held accountable.
The wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and the clandestine operations in Latin America to name a few have been orchestrated by the congressional-military-industrial complex. Where were the American people when this was occurring?
Is the world going to be upset when China invades Taiwan? I seriously doubt it. Or will they react like our corporations and athletes have with Uyghur people being used as China slave labor? Aren’t people from these different countries humans? Maybe when war is close to home it’s a different story.
I marvel at how the United States can preach to the world with the record it has. For years the military-industrial complex has peddled weapons to the world with the blessing of Congress to prop up dictatorships and supposedly democratic countries that have used them against their citizens and neighbors. Nine countries have nuclear weapons, has anyone ever wondered where they obtained the knowledge to make them?
I think it’s time that the American people start looking at themselves in the mirror and asking “is this who we are and what have we become?” I’m sure that the answer is no, but then they must take control of the situation and correct it. They can’t continue down this road, it will only lead to more misery, destruction, and maybe the end of the world.
Joseph Raub
Temple