What a delightful article on the Aug. 14 “weather” page, in reference to the eagle that “downed” a government drone. In “old-timey article writing” the opening line could have been, “free spirit destroys government property, and cannot be arrested.”
You see, that first “gets your attention,” and secondly, it ties into all these media stories, of folks who can freely “loot and burn,” and not be bothered by normal consequences. It’s the new “American way!”
May the Good Lord help us; our “representatives” in Washington sure aren’t going to.
Peace and blessings to all.
Kinder Chambers
Buckholts