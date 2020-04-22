Thank you to the lady at H-E-B on 31st Street with the words S.M.I.L.E. on the upper left side of her shirt, all H-E-B employees, the young lady who gave us two care gift bags with, among other nice things, two cupcakes with “handmade with love” on top of the cover while we were waiting for the HOP bus in front of the post office, the two male postal employees who checked to make sure we were OK and so many more. Thank you to everyone.
My husband, who is handicapped, and I are in our late 70s.
Why is the Telegram only listing Central Texas Takeout restaurants just online? Even in these days, there are those of us who have no way to go online.
A gift everyone can share is a smile.
Martha Merath
Temple