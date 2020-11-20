Testing holiday? A modest proposal: I think the state testing should be bypassed this year ... if all administrators will give up their salaries for the time period the testing takes.
If the lost pay does not appeal, 2020 will be a good year to see if distance learning works for K-12 students.
We all suspect the results may not look so good, but it will give the 2021-22 school year a starting point.
Perhaps we will see the need for many students to continue distance learning over the summer, and for teachers to have more preparation with and access to technology?
I’m OK if the state doesn’t give out district “grades,” but students, parents, teachers and administrators can only be better supported with data from this 2020 interruption.
Linda Reynolds
Salado