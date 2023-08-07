Ladies and gentlemen: I want to agree with the letter written by Jim Fry in the Temple Daily Telegram on July 30.
I have known Dr. Andrejs E. Avots-Avotins and Susan Luck for years and I could not think of better candidates for the award given by the Temple Education Foundation than these two.
Besides being truly nice people, both have given of themselves over and over to the city of Temple. Dr. Andre’s reputation is well deserved and he has attracted many people to Temple for his excellent health care.
It was always a pleasure for my wife and I to go to the Bluebonnet Café to see Susan and her mother, Mrs. Pitts, along with Susan’s husband George Luck.
Congratulations to the leaders of the Temple Education Foundation for choosing two outstanding individuals to be honored with their award.
Neil Haney
Belton