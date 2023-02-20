I often hear talking heads lamenting the rise in crime, defunding of police departments, no cash bail, increasing juvenile crime, lack of prosecution, lack of enforcement, and understaffed police agencies.
All are serious problems, none of which address the assault on police agencies which, instigated by leftist cabals, destroy the faith and goodwill that should be given to the people who preserve, protect, and defend our society. There is indeed a thin blue line.
If you don’t believe it, see what happens when there are no police to answer the 911 calls. How long do you think our society would take to fall into anarchy? People seem to have difficulty understanding why this is occurring in our society.
I see a very simple explanation. We let them! We showed them how easily we were manipulated when they sow fear and coercion. Control is what they seek, and we showed how easily we would submit.
Local police agencies’ success depends on cooperation with the people they police. They are responsive to their needs and opinions.
Governmental police agencies are not. The FBI, DEA, ATF, IRS, and the rest for the alphabet soup governmental superstructure is responsive to only one entity, the government itself. Don’t believe me? How much luck is the Republican-controlled Congress having with the DOJ investigations?
People must demand that our elected officials conduct the needed oversight to reign in these agencies to avoid the inevitable consequences. Because police officers are human beings there will always be ones that are better, smarter, braver and more compassionate. I personally, would rather deal with occasional human flaws than have a state police (I don’t mean Texas state), the Staatspolizei.
David Blankemeier
Temple