In response to Joyce Holmes of Belton regarding Bellwood Cemetery, and anyone interested, complaints should be made online to the Texas Department of Banking, which regulates perpetual care cemeteries.
I feel the same way and wanted to take action just when COVID hit. I have done a lot of research on the cemetery and believe it will take a large group of people plus local news agencies to get anything done. Surely state Rep. Hugh Shine could help us.
I’m sure there are local lawyers with families buried there. I have many, many family members there. According to Texas statute suits can be filed by plot owners. The owner has had to pay out more than $70,000 in fines over the years that could have been used for perpetual care maintenance. Would love to have a group meeting on this — it will take more than one person to get this done. It is a disgrace to our loved ones. I have a lot of background material printed out on Bellwood. There have been previous Telegram articles written about this but nothing positive ever seems to happen. Let’s make this happen. Let’s get the Texas Department of Banking in Austin to do something.
Marilyn Springer
Holland