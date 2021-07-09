“The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a hit song by the late great fiddle playing Charlie Daniels and his band. Truth is the devil not only went to Georgia he went to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin looking for an election to steal.
The devil wants a One World Order and the election of President Trump stopped the advancement of his demonic agenda, so he stole the election.
In order for the devil to implement a One World Order he will need to dismantle America, take control of her people by military force if needed, destroy the economy, take our guns, steal our elections, infiltrate the minds of our children with his wickedness and through any means silence the ones who oppose his agenda. The targets are an estimated 75 million Christians, conservatives, patriots who believe in America as she was founded under God.
The devil and his demons are dancing across America looking for souls to steal, spreading their lies, celebrating the anticipated death of capitalism and the birth of Marxism here. Meanwhile … “The Lord looks down from heaven on the children of man, to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God …” Psalm 14. “They claim to know God but by their actions they deny Him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good.” Titus 1:16.
God says “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them; For it is shameful even to speak of the things they do in secret.” Ephesians 5:11-12
Evil’s advancing ... choose today to seek after God!
Sandy Killough
Rogers