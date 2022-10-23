It is written “All things are possible with God” and “God is Love.”
There are professing Christians who hold the New Age belief we are reincarnated, coming back multiple times in different bodies. They believe, because God is Love, only the scripture about His Love is from Him, the rest interjected by man into the Bible.
They do not understand reincarnation conflicts with resurrection of the body and life everlasting and the Bible is truly God Breathed. God’s commandments did not stop when Jesus died on the cross and loving each other does not guarantee us eternal security. Matthew 7:13-14
Lloyd W. Cary wrote there are things God cannot do concerning us, His creation; “God cannot Lie, God cannot change, God cannot break a promise, God’s intent and power cannot be stopped, God’s Word cannot be broken, God’s Law cannot be annulled, God cannot stand sin, God cannot despise a broken and contrite heart, God cannot be pleased without faith, God’s church cannot be destroyed, God cannot be worshiped too much for who and what He is, and finally, God cannot stop loving you.”
We are living in a world where Satan is advancing, deceiving many to believe in his false doctrine and a counterfeit god. God’s Word (the Bible) warns us to put on the very mind of Christ to know the Truth. 1 Cor 2:16 Praying for Almighty God to battle the satanic forces coming against us, we must understand … His part we cannot do … our part He will not do.
Sandy Killough
Rogers