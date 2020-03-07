Watching the impeachment on the news I heard that no one is above the law a hundred times, what a joke. Maybe a smart person in Washington could explain in a yes/no format how no one is above the law fits in illegal immigration, destroying government emails, lying about proof you do not have, sanctuary cities and the list could go on.
The next item I would like to have explained is the Green New Deal. We never hear about large cities that cause heat islands. Is the plan to disassemble New York, Los Angeles, etc.? It seems like only a few ex-military, Trump and a few good old boys from the center of the country are the only ones in DC who can think logically.
Louise Schaefer
Temple