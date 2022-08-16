Temple’s City Council voted unanimously Aug. 4 for a proposed tax rate higher than a requested-by-the-public “no-new-revenue tax rate.” The City Council should look for an earful against the higher number at its public tax rate hearing Thursday, Aug. 18.
Temple needs to tighten its belt and make do. That’s how the rest of us live. City management should cut to bring city expenditures down to income of a “no-new-revenue tax rate.”
Sure, it is not pleasant to make do with less. But that is The Real World now. Our city spending should “suffer” with us. That builds respect!
What to cut? Start with the Department of Performance Excellence. Delete it!
The city’s 2022 adopted budget for Performance Excellence is $720,774 for seven employees. That is separate from Human Resources, which includes duplicated duties.
Temple does not need the divisive mission of Temple’s “Performance Excellence.” The department’s “What We Do” on the city web page starts out: “Lead the City in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and programs.”
What “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” has brought Temple thus far is division. Read the at least 16 Telegram letters to the editor about DEI since July 7. One letter was in favor of DEI. The rest are against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion!
Carole Owen
Temple