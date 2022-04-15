The world around us is not normal and is unrecognizable. We are seeing demonic assaults on God’s order and the insanity, hypocrisy, perversion, desolation, destruction, deceit is prophetic.
The world of liberals believe they control the weather, they determine their gender, homosexuality is normal, have no accountability and God has nothing to do with anything. The deep state has a deep hate for those who love God, America and Trump.
This Marxist One World Order Globalist leadership don’t want to govern, they want to rule through academia, the media, the courts (who have no rights to make laws) while destroying our constitutional republic. They are repopulating America through open borders and indoctrinating the minds of children to their sin.
This corrupt government is breaking America’s back with debt to heist funds for their pet projects and lavish lifestyles. America is self-sufficient in producing her own natural resources, but they are shutting America down.
The high prices in food and fuel hurts us while the political swamp thrives in their world of self-enrichment. The balance of this life is death, the choices we make in between is what matters. Satan is the master of lies … truth is not in him, don’t let evil control you, listen to the Truth of God and “Choose you this day whom you will serve” Joshua 24:14-15.
The battle for your soul is nearing an end, the war for you has been won by Jesus, normal is not coming back, Jesus is … don’t be one of those left behind!
Sandy Killough
Rogers