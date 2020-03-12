The Associated Press propagates yet more lies about the Australian bush fires. The biggest, that they are caused by climate change global warming.
Rubbish. For centuries, historical records show dozens of “unprecedented” fires burning millions of acres each. Recent examples include 1974, 1984 and 2009 where more people died than in current fires. In 1851, possibly the worst known fires by far, weather temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit, far higher than today’s temperatures. Millions of sheep and cattle died in them.
Environmentalists are using global warming rhetoric for personal gain to get grants, status and power over the Australian government and people. Like American counterparts, they are liars and communists.
The rainforests in Australia occupy far-north and northeast coasts and they are not burning. The Blue Mountains around Sydney are not rainforest. Nor are the eastern reaches of Victoria. The Blue Mountains and the Australian Alps are mountains in name only, more akin to the lowest foothills of the Californian Sierras.
Before colonization, the aborigines managed the bush using “stick fires” to reduce dry ground fuel (grass, etc.) to keep huge swathes of land clear for easy walking and hunting. Currently, Australians do not manage their wild forests in any way.
Many plants require fire to thrive and reproduce. Our prairies are an example, and some kinds of pine cones don’t release their seeds unless touched by fire. The land will quickly regenerate itself, it always has.
Peter Jessup
Belton