Why are you in such a hurry? Yes, I mean you. I drive the speed limit to work and back home every day and you pass me, so you must be in a hurry as you are breaking the law! There is one stretch of road that must be a racetrack as I hear your loud mufflers and watch the dust fly as you speed out of sight. Again, I ask “why are you in such a hurry?”
Did you know in 2017 there were 52,274 drivers involved in 34,247 fatal crashes, in which 37,133 people lost their lives. Seventeen percent of the drivers involved were speeding at the time of the crashes and 26 percent of those killed were in a crash involving at least one speeding driver.
I witness you running a red light every day, risking life and limb for both of us! Even if you do not get in an accident, there are severe penalties if you get caught.
Generally, anyone convicted of speeding will have to pay a fine plus court costs, which vary by location but usually range from about $130 to $300, depending on the amount by which the driver exceeded the speed limit. Stop sign and red-light violation fines vary, including where you received the ticket. But generally, fines range from about $150 to $275.
Depending on circumstances, a red light or stop sign violation could lead to a reckless driving conviction. And a driver who runs a red signal or stop sign and causes a fatality may face vehicular homicide or manslaughter charges.
Today, I urge you to leave five minutes earlier, drive the speed limit and enjoy the trip.
Elwood Smith
Temple