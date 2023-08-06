It appears that Texas is going ahead with the plan to withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a program created by a number of states for analyzing voter rolls to make them more accurate by removing duplications, removing names of deceased individuals and identifying people who had moved into or out of state.
By all accounts it has been extremely successful at preventing voter fraud. Many states, including Republican-controlled states, adopted the program and even the conservative Heritage Foundation gave ERIC high praise. Last year ERIC enabled the state of Texas to pinpoint almost 100,000 duplicate in-state voters and another 100,000 who had either moved into or out of state.
Yet, it is amazing how easy it seems to be to persuade credulous people to cut their nose off to spite their own face. The conspiracy-theorists went right to work and, by attempting to smear ERIC as a liberal plot funded by the wealthy liberal philanthropist, George Soros, several Republican states have dropped the program.
Texas is just the most recent. Experts on voting systems say that there is no other program as good as ERIC and for each state to attempt to create their own program would be extremely expensive and probably take a number of years.
So now Texas is dropping out of ERIC, has allotted not more than $100,000 for creating the new program, and set a time limit of three months for completion. Keep your fingers crossed.
Ben Liles
Salado