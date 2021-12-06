I loved your Oct. 18 Broomtown feature.
When I was writing “Taming Texas Dust Storms” for Amazon, I considered including a chapter about a broomcorn crop my dad grew in 1946 near Cisco.
On the internet, I found a document about Homer Tompkins, owner of a broom factory in Cisco. In 1940, Tomkins hired some men to harvest broomcorn 10 miles south of town. He picked them up in a truck and took them to the field he wanted harvested. The work was so irritating that some of the men quit and walked back to town!
Broom straws grow shoulder high on a stalk from a thumb-sized joint. To harvest the crop, workers grab the leaf enclosing the straws with one hand, then snap the stems down briskly with the other hand to break the joint.
Unless it is done correctly, blisters develop on the little finger, and it becomes a painful job.
Dale D. Allen
Temple