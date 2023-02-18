A while ago, there was talk in Congress about raising the minimum wage. The last time the minimum wage was raised was in 2009 when it was raised to $7.25 an hour.
The cost of living has risen by 38 percent since then and is current rising at a rate of 6.45 percent annually (Bureaucrats have ways to manipulate these figures to make them less daunting).
Several members of Congress argued against the need to raise the minimum wage. They claimed that the markets would ensure that wages would rise. They cited that retailers, manufacturers and restaurants owners were already paying more than the minimum wage. In fact, I had seen help wanted signs up around Temple that collaborated this claim, and all seemed well. The talk of raising the minimum wage vanished.
Then somebody had to pop the bubble. I discovered that there were actually people in Temple working for the minimum wage. People who find themselves out of work and who have to support themselves and their family will accept less than market wages. If it is happening here, it is happening elsewhere.
If Congress believes that everyone is already getting paid more than the minimum wage, what harm is there in raising the minimum wage? If there are congressmen who believe $7.25 an hour is an adequate salary, let them try living on it for a year. In fact, if our elected officials were forced to live on the minimum wage, I am sure that the minimum wage would be much higher than anything the markets would support.
Congress should raise the minimum wage across the board and close the loopholes.
Ray Olson
Temple