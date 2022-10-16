I am not a researcher. I did Google a few things, and observed.
There are many components that go into batteries for electric cars, phones, laptops etc. A few are lithium, cobalt and nickel.
China now dominates the world’s production of new generation batteries that are used in electric vehicles and other electronics like phones and laptops to list a few.
In 2019, Chinese chemical companies accounted for 80% of the total output of raw materials for advanced batteries. Of 136 lithium-ion battery plants in the pipeline to 2029, 101 are based in China.
In 2016 a firm where Hunter Biden was a board member helped a Chinese company purchase from an American company one of the world’s largest cobalt mines.
The point I am trying to make is that we are headed to complete control by the Chinese and their government by many of the things we are using and will begin to depend on more. I do believe that if we stay on the path we are on, we will be controlled and or dependent on someone else.
Google “Who owns most of the lithium or cobalt or nickel production” or “China’s control of rare earth minerals.” Russia is a big nickel producer.
Google who produces the most solar panels. The answer is China, 80%, and they control most of the minerals to make them.
Look at lithium, cobalt, etc., mining pictures. They are not environmentally friendly looking.
You will be forced to buy an electric car, with no choice in many states. Do your own research!
Bud Murray
Temple