I would like to present the following questions. Do you think it is wise to adamantly promulgate the concept of diversity simply for the sake of diversity rather than the importance of competency, experience, knowledge, and even one’s sacred honor?
Did you know that within the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to not hear the suit presented by the state of Texas and other states, that the two new conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were both admonished to abstain from argument on the basis of their lack of experience? Did you know that Chief Justice John Roberts was heard actually saying that he feared leftist mobs in the streets if the court heard the case?
Do you realize, if you happened to vote for Trump, that you were disenfranchised as a Texas voter by the illegal voting in the states in question?
Would you like to do something right? Call Congressman John Carter now at 202-225-3864. Tell him you expect answers and accountability for the vote fraud, and not to accept the electors from the six states where illegalities occurred.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple