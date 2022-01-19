Do you know how to tell when the Democrats are having a bad day? They bring out the old beat-up Trump doll and start wailing on it again.
Even worse, all they can do is drum out the same old party line talking points. They seem to lack original thought. You will notice that they do not speak of any of any of the issues that are plaguing their inept leadership. They offer no critique of their performance, or suggestions for improvement.
Have you noticed that they seem to have no trepidation when it comes to their agenda, packing the Supreme Court, dismantling the filibuster, federalizing election laws. I can tell you why… They know if they do all this, we will be forever burdened by a single party system. The result of a single party rule can be seen in the old South after the Civil War.
Jim Crow, voter suppression and keeping minorities downtrodden, oh wait, that was the Democrats! Where will democracy be if that occurs again? By the way, the form of government in the U.S. is not a democracy! “and to the Republic for which it stands,” ring any bells?
For goodness sake, can we not start teaching civics in school again? We use a democratic process to elect representatives to propose, negotiate, and pass laws. We do not vote on these laws! When we have a totally dysfunctional administration in power, like now, we must wait three years (in this case) to remove and replace them with someone competent.
A lot of damage can be done in three years. Just look at the damage done in a single year.
David Blankemeier
Temple