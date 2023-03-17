When we launched Operation Iraqi Freedom on March 20, 2003, I was consul for labor and economic affairs in Casablanca.
My Moroccan contacts in general understood and several even supported our invasion to remove Saddam Hussein from power. They all hoped there would be few civilian casualties.
Their views changed dramatically after revelations of prisoner abuse at Abu Ghraib. The sadomachistic mistreatment of Iraqi prisoners, they warned, would be used as a recruitment tool by Islamists against Americans, other Westerners and anyone affiliated with them. Even more alarming were their bitter comments that “before Abu Ghraib we thought you Americans were better than us. Now we know this is no longer true. You are no better than the worst of our so-called leaders. Our image of Americans has been shaken.”
Hearing Moroccans, citizens of the first country to recognize the United States in late December 1777, say they had lost faith in American exceptionalism was jarring. Hopefully in the intervening 20 years we have regained their trust and friendship as an ally worth emulating.
George Aldridge
Belton