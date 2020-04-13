When we look back at World War II we see that thousands died to save millions. Perhaps we should look at the war with COVID-9 the same way. If we restart the economy, thousands will die. However, millions will benefit from the sacrifice of thousands. This may seem like an awful thought to let thousands die while leaving millions to live.
This is no different than what happens in any war. It has been said that there is no greater love then to lay down one’s life for another. This nation has applied the knowledge of many experts and has made a bad situation worse.
Perhaps it is time to apply wisdom to the knowledge provided by the experts. It is my opinion that we should recognize and acknowledge the harsh situation and do everything we can to alleviate the situation but take action to get the economy going. With regards to those who die in the war against coronavirus, it is up to God to determine when an individual dies.
Churches have an important role in providing the gospel so people can accept or reject the free gift of salvation. Acceptance or rejection of this gift has every-thing to do with the judgment after death. Some will rejoice knowing that the best is yet to come. Others will fear because they know that the worse is yet to come. I pray that people will have faith that God, not the powers of darkness, is in control.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple