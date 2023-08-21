The Serpent struck on Aug. 2, 1934, when Hitler proclaimed himself ruler of Germany. After some bad economic times Hitler began creating laws that would give him executive powers, believing that only Germans could be citizens, that non-Germans did not have any right to the rights of citizenship, that some races were sub-human, people with disabilities or social problems were genetic degenerates whose genes needed to be eliminated from the human bloodline.
He targeted many groups of people but none more than the Jews who he tried to eliminate. Hitler gained power through lies and deceit, scare and dare, bait and switch and elimination of anyone who opposed him. The Nazis destroyed an estimated 17 million people on Hitler’s “Hit List.”
Hitler’s leadership allowed evil to arise taking the world into darkness and World War II … Dec. 7, 1941 Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Dec. 11, 1941 Germany (Hitler) and Italy (Mussolini) declared war on the U.S.… tragically the world suffered 6 years of war and 60 million people died before VE Day was declared on May 8, 1945.
The Third Reich Nazi Germany was defeated, the nation divided into two countries, East and West Germany. … I pray that America will never know the persecution of pure evil that people have suffered as a result of godless leadership but any nation without God in control is going to see the rise of evil, as Europe did, and the Serpent will strike again.
Sandy Killough
Rogers