The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees free speech. However, that is under attack by Christian Nationalists and MAGA bullies. They want to ban and or burn books they deem unsuitable.
The history of America shows us the good, the bad and the ugly. But that is America. We must celebrate our good and learn from our failures.
Our children need to be taught the truth of our country and then we trust our children to confront that truth.
Our great President Dwight Eisenhower said, “Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you’re going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book…”
Education and books should be a gateway to thinking.
Marcus Garvey said, “A people without the knowledge of their past, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots.”
Being a citizen of this great country means reckoning with our history — factual and unadulterated.
Please keep in mind that the collapse of education means the collapse of our nation.
Mayin Ho
Killeen