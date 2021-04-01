The Telegram reports an anti-police bill in the Texas Legislature is to honor George Floyd.
George Floyd was a drug dealer and user who had heart disease. He had nine criminal convictions that included jail time. He spent five years (2009-2014) in a Houston jail for forcible entry, robbery and aggravated assault. He and four male accomplices beat a woman, the homeowner, badly as they ransacked her house.
On the day of his death, he was arrested for passing counterfeit money. He resisted arrest and was handcuffed after a struggle. An officer restrained him with a knee on the neck, a legal method by Minneapolis Police Department rules.
Floyd’s body contained methamphetamine and a lethal dose of fentanyl, as well as morphine and cannabis. An autopsy showed arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, recent methamphetamine use.
Several times before the neck restraint, while standing, he complained of difficulty breathing and refused to enter a police car. He had trouble walking. He was already a dead man walking. The medical examiner said that an overdose of fentanyl causes severe respiratory depression problems like Floyd complained of. Paramedics were summoned and took Floyd to a hospital, where he later died.
Handwritten notes of a law enforcement interview with Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County medical examiner, said Floyd had 11 ng/mL of fentanyl in his system. Deaths have been certified with levels of 3 ng/mL. That is a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances. Oddly, this information didn’t appear on the death certificate.
Strangely, the progressive media did not report much of this.
Wherein the honor?
Peter Jessup
Belton