When you have a dummy leading a brunch of dumbos you end up with an impeachment screw-up.
Radical socialist Democrats hate the president so much they pushed a partisan party impeachment of the president. A fair investigation would have allowed the opposition party calling witnesses and a president’s defense team.
They are calling for the Senate to continue the investigation and call foul if they cannot call witnesses in the Senate. Our forefathers envisioned the following functions of the Congress would be partisan in nature and involve input from the American people: religion, the vote, impeachment and declaration of war.
Those are of the utmost importance and must involve all branches of government and the American people. That did not happen in this impeachment. While socialist Democrats believe they put a stain on the president that is not true. While impeachment does not follow the rules of law in a jury case, it’s clear that an impeachment must follow the Constitution Article II Section 4. No crime was alleged. All citizens are considered innocent until proven guilty. A person is not guilty of the impeachment charge until it is confirmed by the Senate. The Bill of Rights Amendment 1 gives the American people the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
That is a reality today and is a way for the American people to clear the president if they so choose. Which brings up the question of how Congress is to handle a petition or does the petition go direct to the Supreme Court? It is clear that the hatred of the radical socialist Democrats has displayed their gross incompetence and have messed up the impeachment process.
Charles Ashby
Temple