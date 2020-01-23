Living in Texas for someone who moved recently from the beautiful, gentle state of Arkansas is different and expensive.
Texans are in a hurry on highways and byways, and tend to tailgate drivers in the slowest driving lane. Where should the slow speedsters go? To a ditch! Texas claims to have no earned income tax, but its property taxes are twice that of the natural state. Public services are subpar — quality of water, for example. Belton issued three or four notices in nine months of our stay here to boil water prior to drinking!
Getting a driver’s license is an experience. People were asked to wait outside the TxDOT office (Temple) for more than five hours in 100-degree temperatures of June. The result was bad looking sweaty faces on driver’s license!
Some high school girls who were travailing this agony wanted their pictures retaken, but to no avail! They said they would return their licenses, and that is too bad for the youngsters!
Home insurance and medicines for the seniors cost more in Texas (recent AARP bulletin). To see a senior primary care physician with Scott & White, you may have to wait six to eight months, and I assure you I can see God much sooner than that!
So, what is good of living for seniors in Texas? It’s big and spacious, and there is much room to breathe. There is a spirit of Christian love and friendship, and I trust it’s genuine.
Swaminadham Midturi
Temple