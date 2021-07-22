Temple is listed as the wildflower capitol of Texas (see USA Today travel tips).
We have lived in the same home since 1977 (44 years). Every year our entire front yard has been covered in beautiful wildflowers … first bluebonnets and more recently Indian blankets! Due to all the rain the wildflowers had not yet gone to seed.
We received a stern notice from the city of Temple on Monday, June 28, to mow within 10 days from June 24 or we would be fined $2,000 per day. Reluctantly I mowed all the wildflowers before they had gone to seed. I doubt we will have any next year!
The Temple Daily Telegram recently had beautiful photos of Indian blankets and also sunflowers.
It is indeed sad that after 44 years of nurturing the wildflowers the city of Temple deemed it best to eliminate them.
Tom Chamberlain
Temple