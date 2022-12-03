If the alleged criminal in a Nov. 30 story was here on a work permit then he’s a legal immigrant and not an illegal immigrant, right?
I know there’s pressure writing for a conservative leaning newspaper like the Temple Daily Telegram, but you still have to be accurate in your reporting without needlessly sensationalizing the story with xenophobic tropes.
Felix Gonzalez
Belton
Editor’s note: Francisco Barron-Munoz, the man charged in the sexual assault of a child case, was identified as an illegal immigrant when agents with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service helped the Bell County Special Crimes Unit locate and arrest him in 2019. A work permit would indicate that he was a legal immigrant at some point in time, but we have been unable to determine if he was at the time of the arrest. An immigration hold was placed on Barron-Munoz, jail records showed.