Have you ever asked yourself the question “Why are career politicians, members of the 'ruling class elites' of both parties so obsessed with former President Trump?”
This includes but not limited to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney joined by Democrats Nancy Pelosi and President Biden. The answer lies where the source of the money that funds their political campaigns and consequently their lifestyles. Despite candidates pledging that they represent you — they actually represent the megadonors to their campaigns.
Biden’s connection with business / political entities in China and Ukraine have paid the Biden family tens of millions of dollars. McConnell’s wife’s family owns the largest shipping company in China. Just imagine their reaction when Trump placed a 25% tariff on imported Chinese products.
Romney’s Equity company bought companies, outsourced manufacturing and eventually fired employees. Pelosi’s insider trading allowed her husband to amass tens of millions of dollars.
Democrats claim they’re the working person party, however during the 2022 election Democrat candidates outraised Republicans by as much as 400 percent! Most of this money came from Super PACs funded by major corporations and wealthy individuals. How can you claim to represent the middle class when your source of funding comes from the people who have outsourced manufacturing jobs to China, destroying the middle class?
Trump is not a threat to democracy, he’s a threat to these career politician’s lifestyle. He’s not controlled by outside interests, and that’s what scares them. Love him or hate him, Trump has exposed the high level of corruption that persists in our federal government. I can only pray that one day the American voter will open their eyes and see it for themselves.
Larry Allis
Temple