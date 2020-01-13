The people turn to a president for reason, to be steady in thought and actions. After all, it is the president that sets the tone and guides and help focus the habits, the hearts, and minds of all citizens.
How the president acts and the grace displayed can help mitigate and calm any threats of unrest and violence. Insensitivity or indifference can be disastrous. John Adams said of a president: “His person, countenance, character, and actions are made the daily contemplations and conversations of the whole people.”
One must ask the determining factors in choosing a president. Is it economic, racial, globalism, nativism or fear? Fear is the great decider. If you fear, you feel vulnerable, anxious and in danger. A leader who manufactures or marshals fear promotes insecurity, threatens our sense of self and robs us of reason and rational action.
Fear always points, divides and blames others. Remember that character is destiny and as someone said, “the presidency does not change you, it reveals who you are.”
Truth is the great equalizer. Einstein said, “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” Our former Secretary of State said leaders “who conceal the truth” endangers freedom. James Madison said, “the advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty.” What is our pathway forward?
Randy Broussard
Belton