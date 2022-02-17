I would like to thank the Telegram for the follow-up article in the paper on Feb. 10 about voter registration cards being late. Information for voters in Bell County has been scarce and there are several new state voting laws.
As to why the cards are late, well, the answers are varied. I have been told it was due to late census reporting, the required redistricting due to two newly formed districts because of the number of new voters thus requiring Bell County to redistrict and a lack of paper for new forms.
Really? Do our leaders not have the foresight to plan ahead? The census comes every 10 years, our state has grown exponentially in the last 10 years and certainly paper for forms is always required. No one can tell me the Republican leadership had not been planning on new, more restrictive voting laws; thus changes in forms. But should you not receive your new voter registration card, please check the Bell County website for the new rules and regulations for voting and the early voting sites. You can vote at any of them with other photo ID if you have been a previously registered voter.
Voting is a right and despite all the restrictive new laws, all citizens should be able to vote. My parents always said if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain. So check out what you will need if the voter registration card does not arrive and get there early. Obviously, the election officials will need more time to verify your identification.
But do vote!
Becky Garth
Temple