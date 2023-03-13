On Feb. 27 the Telegram carried an article, “Skyrocketing rental rates forcing Temple residents out of homes.”
There is almost nothing more fundamental for someone than having a place to live. Many people are fortunate to be able to own their residence or apartments while many others are at the mercy of unseen landlords and uncontrolled rent increases.
Landlords are blessed to be in that position to own property and to make that significant asset available to others. But are some landlords abusing that trusted position to enrich themselves and their investors at a significant human cost to others?
Given a choice, many renters might tell you that they’d rather be property owners themselves if their finances and personal situation would allow it. They do not want to be renting at all. So they enter into a relationship of trust and dependence with persons they often don’t know and very often will never ever see.
Landlords have an ethical and moral responsibility to be good stewards with property, as do renters. We know landlords face rising costs. Tenants face the same problem and often with far fewer financial resources to cope with that. Also, landlords may become tone deaf to critical needs and requests that responsible tenants make, choosing instead to ignore them.
No one forces someone to be a landlord. This role is willingly taken on. And with that comes a bundle of responsibility to conduct humane stewardship. So as Bell County continues its march to become yet another concrete-covered urban extension of Austin with many rental properties, it’s more important than ever for landlords and tenants to work together as partners and not as adversaries.
Don Cillo
Temple