My husband and I are retired mental health practitioners. We owned and operated a clinic in Bell County for over 30 years and just retired in 2019. We both know the importance of keeping ourselves involved in our community, physically active, and informed in both national and international events.
It’s been a tough couple of years to say the least. The pandemic was obviously difficult for all of us. The political divide in our country is the worst I have ever seen. So, trying to balance keeping informed while not letting it eat away at your soul is a challenge.
Two recent polls showed that only 38% and 39% of Americans currently feel patriotic. That seems almost unbelievable to me, and, honestly, a little depressing.
Then we attended the annual 4th of July Rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday night. The Red, White, and Blue was everywhere, along with the cowboy boots and hats. The entire audience stood for the presentation of our flag, stood for the pledge of allegiance, and stood (with hats off and hands over hearts) while everyone sang the Star-Spangled Banner. We cheered for the bull riders, bronc riders, ropers, barrel racers and 17 little mutton busters. We cheered for the ones that did well and the ones that tried their best. It warmed my heart.
Thank you to the Belton Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors for continuing to bring this rodeo to the Expo Center every July 4th! Thank you for reminding us that patriotism and love of country is alive and well in Bell County, Texas!
Dianne Campbell
Salado