In the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 the American people through the government of the United States of America, borrowed $3 trillion from their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and unborn generations. Now that same government is preparing to borrow millions of dollars for the so-called inauguration.
To paraphrase one of the nation’s founding fathers; we hold these truths to be self-evident, lowering the tax rates while increasing spending is not a tax cut but a tax transfer. When the pitchforks come out, which they will, woe unto those who uttered the magical phrase: “(T)hese tax cuts will pay for themselves.”
The justification for taxing the public to pay for the inaugural expenses seems to center around the concept that we are celebrating the peaceful transfer of power. This is a rationalization not a justification. No one celebrates a realignment of the House of Representatives or the Senate. Likewise, there is no parade when a new Supreme Court justice is sworn in.
The Constitution only requires that anyone assuming the office of the president take a prescribed oath. Any expenditure of funds is tantamount to theft by the governing elites.
Edgar A. Nooning III
Temple