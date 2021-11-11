A short letter to all those (I hate Donald Trump) writers.
Donald had us energy independent, free from OPEC, gas was $1.75 a gallon. Milk was $2.75 a gallon.
I could go on but you get the picture.
Everything costs more and more every day, and I mean lot more. The first day Sleepy Joe was in the White House he put tens of thousands of pipeline workers and related people out of work. It’s all right there in front of you to see.
Now he is over there begging people that hate us for more oil. Now he wants to spend $2 trillion, $3 trillion, $4 trillion on only God knows what.
Wake up people, we got to use the only weapon we got to stop this insanity — it’s called the ballot box. We must clean out the litter box. It’s called Washington, D.C.
Irv Cummings
Temple