Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath announced students will be taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test during the 2020-21 school year.
Every year, you read articles about how the STAAR test was flawed: shipping, content and computer errors. In 2018 more than 100,000 student scores were voided due to online testing issues. Although the questionable validity and glitches of the test continue to arise, Texas spends $90 million annually to use the STAAR test as the primary method to rate schools and districts A-F.
Of D and F grades, 75 percent were given to districts with rates of economically disadvantaged students higher than the state average. Recently, TEA reported more than 600,000 students were not engaged in learning or responding to educator outreach during COVID-19 school closers. The majority of students were from low-income households.
Federal education law requires testing. However, why is the TEA set on exacerbating inequities that already exist by requiring testing during the 2020-21 school year? Morath should apply for a waiver like he did this school year and let educators use the time students would be testing to provide much needed interventions. Schools have student academic data that is better and more actionable than what STAAR results provide.
Community members must demand TEA to not require STAAR testing during the 2020-21 school year and voice their concerns to prompt legislation to redesign testing and accountability in Texas that is equitable and meaningful to the diverse population educators serve.
Zachary Kline
Temple