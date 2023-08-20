The Biden administration plans to suck huge amounts of CO2 from the air, and it’s NOT going to be with the old White House Hoover.
Michael Snyder, free-lance writer and former attorney, gives us insights into the plans for Americans, orchestrated by Biden and elitists worldwide.
Giant vacuum “cleaners” to be located in Texas and Louisiana are just the beginning, costing taxpayers billions.
All plants require CO2 and plants produce our food. Removing it from the atmosphere affects plant growth. Food sources will be impacted causing additional starvation. CO2 removed from the atmosphere can be injected into the ground, possibly affecting our drinking water or added as part of a mixture.
Iceland operates a similar project soon to be dwarfed.
Other projects include the killing of 200,000 cows to meet climate goals in Ireland. Snyder asks, why when the U.N. states that 2.4 billion people don’t have enough to eat?
In Europe, the Dutch Government is buying livestock farms and shutting them down to reduce nitrogen pollution.
Why are elitists NOT using common sense, yet willing to go to extremes fighting global warming?
One World Economic Forum member, Bioethicist Matthew Liao, has suggested altering human genetics to produce allergies to meat. Theoretically, that would promote lower meat consumption.
Who are the people determined to control our food sources, control our mobility, control our living spaces, monitor our ideas, and eventually subjugate the masses?
America, our future is in their hands. How can we regain it?
HERE’S THE PROOF: https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-harris-administration-announces-12-billion-nations-first-direct-air-capture
David F. Barrows
Temple