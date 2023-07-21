Letter to the editor White House cocaine investigation Jul 21, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The FBI can find every “insurrectionist” from Jan. 6 but cannot find who left coke in the White House?Jim Schwartz Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cocaine White House Fbi Jim Schwartz Secret Service Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injuredPolice: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rageA bridge over troubled water: New wider pedestrian crossing coming to Salado courtesy of breweryUPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shootingUPDATE: Troy woman, 17-year-old dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas CoveUPDATE: Suspect in custody after Temple Police find bodyWendy Le Knecht, age 39, of Little River died Sunday, July 9, 2023Sending Bell County water southQuestions raised about more BISD booksSix educators step into new BISD leadership roles Images