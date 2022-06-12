I would like to offer additional information related to the letter written by Mr. George Aldridge. College tuition has indeed increased at an alarming rate. The federal student loan program is a cause of this increase.
A quick Internet search finds articles in Forbes, NBC, National Review, New York Times, The Heartland Institute and others. Articles by the Mercatus Center of George Mason. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the National Bureau of Economic Research published studies. They all conclude that the federal student loan program is a major cause of tuition increase.
In addition, colleges and universities greatly increased the size of administrative positions not related to education. Too much time and money is spent on things that have nothing to do with degree programs. They are designed to instruct students toward a particular point of view and restrict students from exploring alternative viewpoints.
I would like to mention my wife and I have something in common with Aldridge. We both graduated from East Texas State University. In closing I remember the university’s motto: Ceaseless Industry, Fearless Investigation, Unfettered Thought.
Myron Mesecke
Temple