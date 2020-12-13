I would like to share what happened to me Oct. 10. At 12:30 a.m. my beautiful and loving wife of 64 years went to be with Jesus.
I was in shock and could not even use my phone. I ran out and called for help. The young lady that lives in the apartment above mine heard me. She came out to help me. She called the paramedics. They came but could not revive my wife. I was in shock and devastated.
My neighbor called my two sons. She held my hand and prayed for me as I was going through the most horrify time of my life. Then one of the policemen came to me and “I am sorry for your loss,” and gave me his card and said “Call me if can help you.”
Two weeks passed and my doorbell rang. When I opened the door that policeman was standing there. He said, “I was thinking about you and I wanted to check on you to see if I could help you.” That meant so much to me. I called the police chief to let him know what a wonderful thing one of his officers had done. He was not in so I told his assistant. I got a hand-written card from the chief. He wrote, “I want to express my deepest sympathy for the loss of your wife. I received your message regarding the compassion shown by one of our police officers. You are in our prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time.”
I thank God for a wonderful neighbor.
I thank God for compassionate police. We appreciate them.
Jerry Brentham
Belton