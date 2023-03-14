I am writing in response to Mr. Cillo’s March 13 letter. I respectfully suggest he does not know as much about landlords as his letter implies. “Landlords” are not a homogenous group with resources above and beyond their tenants.
Becoming a landlord was not a calculated decision for our family. I was an Army wife for 19 years. We moved multiple times and purchased homes with the assumption that we might retire there or return to the area. When we moved, often the market was better to rent than sell so that was our decision.
During the pandemic, a tenant applied for Texas Rent Relief. Despite the fact that four able-bodied adults lived in the house they stopped paying rent completely. We reached out to the state regularly for nine months before we were repaid a fraction of the rent, all the while paying two mortgages. We could not evict the tenants and replace them with people who would pay.
As property taxes increased, the mortgage on another home increased by 20 percent in one month. We passed only part of that cost onto the tenant and rent that house at a loss each month. Being landlords we have had to replace a roof ($20,000) and rebuild fences ($4,000) among other expenses. If we do not charge what the market will bear those maintenance costs would be impossible. Our family does consider “the least of these” and has given to Family Promise, Love of Christ Food Pantry and other charities that practice effective compassion. Our rental properties, however, are not a charity.
Landlords are not huge faceless conglomerates with infinite resources. Some are one-income families with children and expenses of their own.
Rachael Carroll Craig
Belton