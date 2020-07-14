The Temple City Council and Mayor Tim Davis failed us on July 4th. In 1776, patriots declared freedom from a tyrant that burdened them with mandates and high taxes. Instead of celebrating our nation’s birth, our “wise leaders” decided what was best for us, taking the King George route.
The cancellations of the fireworks shows wasn’t leadership, it was cowardice. Leadership would have been informing the public of the risk and paying officers to make sure people stayed in their cars or at least social distanced for the show. You made the wrong decision because I guess you feel more intelligent than us and we are your subjects. A little research would show that COVID-19 is susceptible to higher heat and humidity. We had both.
Your young “subjects” have had their lives upended by this, whether it’s schools, camps, or amusement centers. Some of their parents were financially crippled by the overreach of government. For one night there was a promise of normalcy and celebration and you took that away from us. You should have just seen it as a protest, apparently those are permitted, as our forefathers did in 1776.
Progressives like to hide behind the mantra of “if it saves one life” — well you didn’t save any lives but you did crush the spirits of thousands of children.
You owe them an apology.
Richard Lewis
Temple