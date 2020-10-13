“Jesus Christ admittedly was not perfect when he was here on earth.” This blasphemy came from CNN anchor Don Lemon on prime-time news.
The Bible declares the Lord Jesus Christ perfect in both His human and divine natures. He is called “the Holy One … the Just,” “the Lamb of God” “without blemish and without spot” (Acts 3:13-15; John 1:29; 1 Pet 1:19). “Jesus the Son of God … was without sin” (Heb 4:14,15). “There is no unrighteousness in Him” (Psa 92:15).
Christ Himself is perfect, and “His work is perfect” (Deu 32:4). His work of Creation was perfect (Gen 1:31; Eph 3:9 KJV). His work of redemption and salvation is perfect displaying His divine perfections (holiness, mercy, love, justice, righteousness).
God accepts only perfect righteousness (Gal 3:10), but “all have sinned” (Rom 3:23). Jesus Christ perfectly obeyed God’s law.
On the cross “Christ … once suffered for sins the Just for the unjust” as our substitute. “Christ ... who did no sin … bare our sins in His own body on the tree.” He was “made … sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (1 Pet 3:18; 2:21-24; 2 Cor 5:21). Through Christ’s “one sacrifice for sins”, God’s justice is perfectly satisfied (Heb 10:11-14). Jesus said, “It is finished!” (John 19:30).
“By faith” believers are given perfect pardon for “all” sins, Christ’s perfect righteousness, and perfect “peace with God” (1 John 1:7; Rom 5:1).
Christians sing, “Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty … Perfect in pow’r, in love and purity”!
“O LORD ... foolish people have blasphemed Thy name” (Psa 74:18).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton