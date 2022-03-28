Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) recently changed its rate scheme, significantly increasing our utility bills, thereby taking much of the future value of our rooftop solar panels for themselves.
We invested in solar after careful consideration: number of panels, roof orientation/pitch, performance degradation by vendor, etc. We also reviewed a number of independent studies including U.S. Department of Energy in which 40 of the 43 states (including Texas) with net metering programs have a negligible cost increase to utilities attributed to solar.
PEC changed the rules — no grandfathering, no glide path, no negotiation! Now there’s no payout in the warrantied lifetime of the panels — horrible financial outcome for us, but great for PEC! We already paid additional fees when we registered our panels. It’s unconscionable that we now get charged on an ongoing basis.
Our panels generated significant excess electricity last August which PEC sold to other members for ~70% more than the amount they credited us.
It’s an obvious conflict of interest when PEC-paid consultants deliver a report implying that panel users are not paying their fair share. Non-partisan government studies by scientists disagree! These consultants seek to provide political coverage for regulators which pitch the higher rates as protection for non-panel users. Natural gas prices and infrastructure spending have high impact on costs while solar is negligible.
As seniors on a fixed income this is akin to buying an annuity with the promise future monthly payments, only to find out you’ll die before recovering the investment.
Gerald Foster
Georgetown