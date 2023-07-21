All these folks moving to Texas to escape their problems (Surprise! You are the problem!) believing it’s going to be all unicorns and lollipops are in for a rude shock.
And the folks already here are going to be the victims of opportunistic greed. If you drive around Temple and Belton, you can easily see the neighborhoods soon to be impacted and overrun. Any homeless shelter should plan to increase its size 10-fold very soon.
People are the root cause of all the world’s problems; the more people, the more problems. Signs of quality of life decay in the area are already evident and will continue as Central Texas hurtles toward the apocalyptic future of the Dal-Antonio megalopolis.
Richard Creed
Belton