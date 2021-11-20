When one has been angry for a very long time, one gets used to it. And they can’t remember feeling any other way.
The road from legitimate suspicion to rampant paranoia is much shorter than we think. Have we become so fearful and cowardly that we condemn a man because of his bloodline? When the first link of chains is forged, the first freedom denied. It changes us all irrevocably.
We are all explorers. The search for knowledge is the driving force behind our actions. Let us leave a world a good one. We have already seen what the world can accomplish when we work together.
Kyle Fino
Temple