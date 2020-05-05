“There’s hardly a soul on the planet who doesn’t wish for a return to regular — to go to work, earn a paycheck,” Kathleen Parker writes (April 25 Telegram) on the shutdown of the American economy because of coronavirus.
Wrong Kathleen! Half the country — the Democratic half — want the economy to continue to implode. Why? To defeat President Donald Trump in November and then, with the White House and both houses of Congress, to impose radical economic and social change on America.
How can the Democrats afford the apocalypse? Well consider who make up the core of the Democratic Party: tenured professors, hedgefund managers, movie stars, trust fund babies, white shoe law firms, Silicon Valley billionaires. In short, people who never live paycheck to paycheck (or in the case of Bernie Sanders never worked at all).
In this crisis, they’re all doing just fine, thank you. The work-from-home crowd will continue to prosper, while the rest of us (I was a bus driver, school teacher, construction worker, book store manager, etc., etc. for more years than I can count ) will continue to go broke. Yes, liberate Texas! God bless President Trump!
Tony Howe
Salado