This is to let Bell County Commissioners know that I believe the decision Monday morning to strip away Judge David Blackburn’s order of mandatory masks for the county is nothing short of egregious.
As a registered nurse, I won’t waste time citing the ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Bell County. Nor will I cite the scientific and medical data which have established that facial coverings do decrease the likelihood of spreading the virus. Because as an elected official, I’m sure that you are aware of them.
However, I will point out that as an elected official, you have made a grievous mistake and a disservice to those you represent, the citizens of Bell County.
Wearing masks should not be a political issue, or a “rights” issue. However, you have made it one by your actions. It is most definitely a medical, life and death, issue. Now, you will have to live with the knowledge that you could have done more to prevent further mortalities in this county.
Rest assured that those of us still alive during your re-election season will remember your choice Monday morning. It was nothing less than shameful.
Terry Lee Knight
Killeen