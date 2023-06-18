As a former journalism professor, I studied writing for years (and still do), especially editorials and columns.
Your editorial in the June 14 issue of the Temple Daily Telegram, “Trumped up charges,” is one of the best I have ever read.
I very much appreciate that you brought up Saul Alinsky and his communist propaganda. His teaching has very much permeated higher education, where many professors have swallowed his idiotic teaching hook, line and sinker. And they seem determined to also color the thinking of their students with the garbage that came out of this clown’s mouth and his writings.
I’ve found that most people don’t know who Alinsky was or what he taught, and I’ve always been surprised that so many alleged smart people think he was the cat’s meow politically.
Many of those alleged smart people are in education or politics, so it’s very important to put “alleged” in front of the word “smart.”
One of the many things I learned as a professor was how stupid most professors are, especially when it comes to our Constitution, American history, world history, communism, Islam and other ideologies. They are geared to accept one viewpoint, and one only.
People would do well to read what Saul Alinsky taught, and if they have a brain half the size of a BB, they will realize the stupidity of communism.
C.C. Risenhoover
Temple